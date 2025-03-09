COLONIE—Lebanon Valley Speedway brought motorsports enthusiasts together for its second annual car show at Colonie Center on Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8, featuring more than 30 dirt race cars, a vintage stock car display, and a special exhibit from the Lebanon Valley Go-Kart Track.

The free, family-friendly event offered a range of activities, including face painting, bike giveaways, and a live DJ. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a Brown Bag Auction, with proceeds benefiting The To Life Breast Cancer Group.

In addition to showcasing race cars, the event provided an opportunity for visitors to explore Colonie Center’s stores and restaurants. The show aimed to connect the racing community with the broader public while supporting a charitable cause.

