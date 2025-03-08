ALBANY—According to a public information statement released Friday, the National Weather Service has temporarily suspended some weather balloon launches in Albany and Gray, Maine, due to staffing shortages at its Weather Forecast Offices.

The suspension, which is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, affects upper air observations at both sites. Weather balloon launches will continue twice daily when staffing permits, the NWS said.

The Albany station, identified as KALY, and the Gray station, identified as KGYX, are among 100 upper air sites across the United States and the Caribbean that contribute to atmospheric data collection. Radiosondes, which are instruments attached to weather balloons, provide critical meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed, and wind direction, supporting weather forecasting and modeling.

Weather balloons are launched regularly across the country, typically by employees at local NWS offices. These instruments provide real-time atmospheric data that feed into weather models used to forecast conditions.

The data collected from these launches is essential for numerical weather prediction models. Without reliable atmospheric readings, meteorologists face greater uncertainty in forecasting, as models depend on timely updates to maintain accuracy. A lack of data can introduce errors that multiply over time, reducing the precision of weather predictions.

Data collected from radiosondes is often paired with radar readings to help meteorologists determine when to issue timely weather warnings. When atmospheric conditions do not appear favorable for tornado development, forecasters are less likely to issue a tornado warning.

Experts shared online how the NWS is cautious about false alarms since warnings prompt significant disruptions to daily life. For instance, if radar detects a strong mesocyclone but low-level atmospheric conditions—such as wind patterns and stability—do not support tornado formation, a forecaster may opt to issue only a severe thunderstorm warning. Radiosonde data is essential in making such determinations.

Additionally, not all tornadoes are easily identifiable on radar. Tornadoes associated with quasi-linear convective systems often have weaker radar signatures, making them harder to detect. However, a thorough understanding of atmospheric conditions can help forecasters make informed decisions about issuing warnings even when radar evidence is less clear.

The announcement comes amid ongoing concerns about staffing and budget constraints within the NWS and its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ryan Torn, professor and chair of the University at Albany’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, described the cuts as devastating for those directly affected. In a statement he shared on Friday, he stressed the significance of NOAA’s role in atmospheric science and its mission to protect lives and property.

“For many, working at NOAA was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream that combined their passion for atmospheric science with the agency’s essential mission,” Torn said. “We are so grateful for the essential and impactful work of NOAA’s scientists, which advances atmospheric science, protects lives, and benefits the economy.”

Ryan Garrett, an amateur meteorologist known online as Weatherman G, has been providing forecasts for New York’s Capital Region for several years, even after relocating to Florida. In a statement last month, Garrett expressed concern over reductions in NWS and NOAA personnel and the potential impact on forecasting.

“They’re gutting two important agencies which are already severely understaffed,” he wrote in a post. “The people issuing warnings and watches, the reconnaissance aircraft pilots who fly straight into hurricanes to collect data, the people who analyze that data and report it back to the public in a timely fashion—many are being cut. The list goes on and on.”

The NWS statement did not specify when Albany and Gray may be unable to conduct launches due to staffing shortages.