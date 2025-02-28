SELKIRK—The Clapper Road Water Treatment Plant has resumed operations after receiving clearance from the Albany County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health, town officials announced Friday evening.

The facility was temporarily shut down earlier in the day as a precaution after 12 dead geese were found near the plant’s intake area. The town had proactively halted water production and increased its supply from the New Salem Water Treatment Plant and the City of Albany. Officials said residents did not experience any service disruptions.

According to a town statement, the Albany County Department of Health confirmed its work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to remove the geese and consulted state health officials on the plant’s operation and maintenance.

“H5N1 should be adequately inactivated through the filtration and disinfection treatment systems at the facility,” the statement read. “Taking this source offline is not necessary, but given that they are able to meet demand without it at this point, it is certainly being proactive.”

As a precautionary measure, health officials recommended that the town temporarily increase chlorine levels when bringing the plant back online.

“Albany County Department of Health has been notified about deceased geese found near the Town of Bethlehem’s Clapper Road water treatment plant,” Albany County Department of Health spokesperson Mary Rozak said. “The Albany County Department of Health is working closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Department of Health.”

Birds that are ill with bird flu may exhibit signs and symptoms before dying from the illness. To report sick or dead wild birds, call the NYSDEC at 518.478.2203. For more information about bird flu, visit Avian Influenza (Avian Flu, Bird Flu) | Albany County, NY

The state DEC also urged residents to report suspected cases of avian influenza through its online reporting form.

The Clapper Road Water Treatment Plant supplies a portion of Bethlehem’s water system and draws from a wellfield in Selkirk. Town officials said they will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as necessary.