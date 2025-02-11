DELMAR – In a coordinated operation between the Bethlehem Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Ontario Provincial Police made two arrests Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the Bethlehem Central High School “swatting” investigation that occurred in September/October of 2024.

Members of the Bethlehem Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Bethlehem Central High School student, while the Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on charges stemming from the “swatting” incidents.

The Bethlehem juvenile has been charged with making a terroristic threat and fifth degree conspiracy. The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket returnable at Albany County Probation Department.

The juvenile in Canada has been charged with indecent communications, public mischief, uttering threats, and ,mischief over $5000.

With today’s arrests it brings the total number of arrests in this investigation to three. In October 2024, a juvenile in Halifax, Nova Scotia was arrested by the Canadian Mounted Police on charges stemming from these incidents. This investigation remains open.

John McIntyre Publisher See Full Bio John is the Publisher at Spotlight News. He is a journalist and photographer with 40 years of experience. He is a graduate of MCLA and Syracuse University.