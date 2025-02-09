LOUDONVILLE—As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field for Super Bowl LIX, a new survey from the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication reveals that many Americans saw this matchup coming.

Nearly half of respondents predicted Kansas City would win the AFC Championship, while 29% believed the Chiefs would claim a third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Philadelphia Eagles, their opponent in the big game, received support from 8% of Americans, a number that rose to 19% among Northeast respondents. The Detroit Lions were also favored by 14% of fans.

Super Bowl a National Event for Many

The study also shed light on how Americans view the Super Bowl as a cultural event. Seventy-two percent of respondents plan to watch the game, a figure that climbs to 99% among self-identified “avid” fans. More than a third—35%—believe the Super Bowl should be recognized as a national holiday, while 46% support making the Monday after the game a paid day off.

Interest in the game itself remains strong, with 52% citing the on-field action as their primary reason for watching. Nineteen percent are most drawn to the halftime show, while 18% say they tune in primarily for the commercials.

Betting on the Big Game

With legal sports betting expanding across the country, 37% of Americans indicated they plan to wager on the Super Bowl, including 51% of “avid” fans. An additional 20% said they may place a bet. Of those betting or considering it, 61% will do so informally among family and friends, while 57% will use online sportsbooks such as DraftKings, Caesars, or FanDuel.

“Nearly four of every 10 Americans could very well wager a few dollars on the match-up between the Chiefs and Eagles,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of St. Bonaventure’s Jandoli School of Communication. “While men are more likely to gamble than women, women who do bet tend to do so with friends and family, while men are somewhat more inclined to use online sportsbooks.”

Football Still America’s Favorite Sport

Football remains the dominant sport in the U.S., with 70% of Americans identifying as fans and nearly half ranking it as their favorite sport. Among those who prefer a different sport, basketball and baseball were the most frequently named alternatives.

SCRI’s study is part of a broader look at American sports fanship and the increasing role of online sports betting. Future releases will explore these trends further.