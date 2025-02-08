COLONIE—–Kurver Kreme, a longstanding ice cream stand in Colonie, has new owners after more than 40 years under the same family.

The Hostig and Wagner families recently purchased the business. The previous owners, who ran the stand for over four decades, thanked their customers and expressed confidence that the new proprietors will continue Kurver Kreme’s legacy.

In a statement, former owner Cheryl Apple reflected on the memories created at Kurver Kreme over the past 44 years.

“When my family and I started this journey all those years ago, we could never have imagined the countless memories, friendships, and connections that would come from something as simple as a cone of ice cream,” Apple said. “To our loyal customers, you’ve been the backbone of this business.”

Apple recognized the dedication of her employees, both past and present, emphasizing that they were more than just staff—they were like family. She credited their hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment for the success of the business. She also expressed appreciation for her parents, who instilled in her the values of perseverance and dedication—principles she has since passed down to her sons, Nick and Nate.

“My boys have been fortunate enough to inherit the same strong work ethic,” she said, adding that her son Nick became an integral part of running the business in recent years.

As she steps away from the business, Apple emphasized that she will be involved in the transition, helping the new owners learn the operations and maintain Kurver Kreme’s signature recipes. “I hope you’ll welcome the new owners with the same warmth and kindness you’ve shown us,” she said.

David Hostig, managing partner at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, and Mark Wagner, a partner at The Wagoner Firm in Albany, now own the stand. The two have been friends since high school and say they plan to maintain the menu and customer experience while exploring potential improvements. They also intend to uphold the shop’s tradition of providing a community gathering place, particularly during the warm summer months.

Kurver Kreme is well known for its rotating flavors, specialty sundaes, and signature soft-serve custard. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for serving high-quality frozen treats that have become a staple of summertime in the area.

The business, located at 1349 Central Ave., was originally a Carvel franchise where the founders met in 1951. It rebranded as Kurver Kreme in 1953 and has been a fixture in the Capital Region ever since. Known for its custard-style soft-serve ice cream, the seasonal stand has developed a loyal customer base over the decades.

The change in ownership is the first in more than 40 years, marking a new chapter for the business. While specific plans have not been detailed, Hostig and Wagner have expressed an interest in refining operations while maintaining the longstanding traditions of Kurver Kreme.

Kurver Kreme is currently closed for the season and is scheduled to reopen next month. The business will retain its name and continue serving the community.