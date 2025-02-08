ALBANY—As winter weather continues in the Capital Region, residents have reported difficulties finding ice melt, with many local stores selling out due to increased demand.

A discussion on the Albany subreddit highlighted the widespread shortage, prompting community members to share updates on where ice melt remained available. Several users noted that they had searched multiple stores without success.

One resident stated, “We ran out last weekend and haven’t been able to get any since despite trying a bunch of places over the last week.”

Others reported that stores such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, and True Value had limited or fluctuating stock, with some locations receiving restocks while others remained out of supply. Some users suggested checking store websites for availability or visiting early in the morning when new shipments arrive.

“It’s probably something that you need to check daily for and buy first thing in the morning when they get a new shipment,” one commenter advised. Another resident found success by tracking Facebook updates from local stores, saying, “The Habitat Restore just posted on Facebook that they have some.”

Reports also surfaced regarding a broader rock salt shortage that may be contributing to the issue. A user linked to a news article about Troy declaring an emergency due to its rock salt supply concerns.

While some residents secured ice melt at hardware and grocery stores, others suggested alternative solutions. “Your town’s public works may have some for free. We do up here in the Saratoga area,” one commenter noted. Another suggested using livestock salt from agricultural supply stores.

Residents are encouraged to check with local stores frequently and consider alternative de-icing methods as supplies fluctuate.