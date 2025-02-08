SARATOGA SPRINGS—A new live-stream camera has been installed in downtown Saratoga Springs, providing real-time views of Caroline Street and the surrounding area.

The Caroline Street Live Cam, a collaboration between Saratoga Living magazine and Saratoga City Tavern, launched just in time for residents and visitors to watch the crowds gather for Saturday’s annual Chowderfest.

The camera, which rotates between Caroline Street, Putnam Street, and Maple Avenue, allows viewers to check in on activity downtown at any time. “Wondering if people are out yet? Wondering if your situationship is in line to get into the Tavern with another girl?” Saratoga Living wrote in its announcement of the feature. The live cam, which is accessible through the magazine’s website, offers a continuous stream of the bustling nightlife and daytime events in the popular entertainment district.

The launch of the live cam coincided with the 26th annual Saratoga Chowderfest, a signature winter event that draws large crowds to local restaurants and bars. The event features a variety of chowders for attendees to sample while enjoying the festive atmosphere of downtown Saratoga Springs.

With the installation of the camera, locals and visitors alike can now get a real-time glimpse of the city’s activity from anywhere. The feature is expected to be a valuable tool for those looking to experience downtown before heading out or simply wanting to stay connected to the Saratoga Springs scene.

To view the cam, visit https://saratogaliving.com/saratoga-live-cams/.