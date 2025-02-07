ALBANY—The MVP Arena has been selected to host the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships from 2026 through 2028, officials announced.

The downtown venue, managed by ASM Global, has hosted the event 17 times previously, with its 18th set for later this month. The decision extends MVP Arena’s legacy as a host site for the state wrestling championships, reinforcing its reputation as a premier facility for high school athletics.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with NYSPHSAA and to welcome the state’s best high school wrestlers back to MVP Arena,” said Bob Belber, general manager of MVP Arena. “This event has become a cornerstone of our annual sports programming, and we look forward to providing an exceptional experience for everyone involved.”

The annual championships bring together top high school wrestlers from across New York, drawing thousands of spectators and contributing to the local economy. Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy emphasized the event’s economic benefits and its role in positioning the county as a destination for major sporting events.

“Hosting the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships is not just a win for MVP Arena, but for our entire county,” McCoy said. “This event brings significant economic benefits and showcases our community as a premier destination for high-profile sporting events.”

Before the new agreement takes effect, MVP Arena will host the 2025 championships from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2025. This will mark the first time female wrestlers will have a dedicated championship event, scheduled for Feb. 27.

Tickets for the 2025 championships are available at the MVP Arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.