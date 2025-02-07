ALBANY—Nationwide, the first Friday of February is Wear Red Day, an initiative that raises awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States.

Although a storm forced the cancellation of a planned “Glow Red Ceremony” on Thursday, the Capital Region will still be illuminated in red, beginning Thursday evening, increasing on Friday, Feb. 7, and continuing throughout American Heart Month in February.

In addition to the 48 buildings and landmarks that will glow red across the 518 area – including the New York State Capitol and the Empire State Plaza – individuals at local businesses will wear red and participate in educational efforts about women and cardiovascular disease. A Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) trolley will travel throughout the region on Friday, offering Hands-Only CPR demonstrations to businesses that have pre-registered.

“Wear Red Day is an inspiring occasion, bringing people together to raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women,” said Suzie Mookherjee, M.D., a cardiologist at Albany Medical Center, part of the Albany Med Health System, and a member of the Capital Region board of directors for the American Heart Association. “The Go Red for Women movement provides support as women’s health needs evolve throughout different stages of life. By wearing red and illuminating 48 buildings and landmarks, this region is actively working to change these statistics. Every woman should schedule regular physical exams and collaborate with a healthcare provider to achieve optimal heart health. Numerous resources are available at GoRedForWomen.org to help prioritize cardiovascular well-being.”

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) was among the first organizations in the Capital Region to illuminate its building red, doing so on Thursday, February 6, in recognition of Wear Red Day Eve.

“CDTA is proud to participate in this initiative and raise awareness about heart health,” said CDTA Interim CEO Michael P. Collins. “Reliable transportation plays a key role in supporting healthy lifestyles—whether by facilitating access to medical appointments or encouraging physical activity through services like CDPHP Cycle! The CDTA headquarters in Albany will remain illuminated in red throughout February to further this important message.”

The Go Red for Women movement, established 21 years ago by the American Heart Association, was created in response to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease among women. Since its inception, an increasing number of women have gained awareness of their symptoms and have sought medical care for heart-related conditions.

Among these women is Erin Vickers, 38, who serves as a survivor spokesperson for the American Heart Association in the Capital Region.

“During my second pregnancy, I began experiencing dizzy spells, one of which resulted in a severe injury, and I knew something was wrong,” said Erin Vickers, health equity program manager at CDPHP. “Securing the right care required persistence, but as my own advocate, I was able to receive an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to regulate my heart. I support Go Red because the American Heart Association is committed to health equity for all. Every woman should trust her instincts and never hesitate to seek the medical care she deserves.”

Additional information about Wear Red Day is available at GoRedForWomen.org. The American Heart Association encourages individuals throughout the Capital Region to wear red on Friday, February 7, and remind the women in their lives that heart disease is their greatest health risk.

