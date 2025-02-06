Strongest support for school meals, subway security, and child tax credit

LOUDONVILLE – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings remain in negative territory, according to a Siena College poll released Monday. The survey found that 39% of voters view Hochul favorably, while 47% hold an unfavorable opinion. Her job approval rating stands at 44% positive and 48% negative, largely unchanged from December.

The poll also showed 57% of voters would prefer “someone else” as governor, while 31% said they would re-elect Hochul. A majority of voters, 52%, believe the state’s fiscal condition has not improved under her administration, while 22% say it has.

Despite these ratings, Hochul’s policy proposals in her recent budget address received strong support. Siena asked voters about 10 of her initiatives, all of which earned majority approval, with eight garnering strong support across party lines.

Providing free breakfast and lunch for all public school students received overwhelming support across demographics. Another well-received initiative was Hochul’s proposal to place a police officer on every overnight subway train for six months. Increasing the child tax credit and requiring school districts to restrict student smartphone use during school hours also found broad approval.

“Voters strongly back key components of Hochul’s budget agenda,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Free school meals, more police on subways, and expanding the child tax credit all have widespread support among Democrats, Republicans, and independents.”

The smartphone restriction proposal showed a generational divide, with three-quarters of voters over 55 supporting it, compared to a narrow 41-37% margin among voters under 35.

Voters split on Immigration

The poll found near-universal support for deporting undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, with 79% in favor and 11% opposed. Voters were more divided on deporting undocumented immigrants without a criminal record, with 42% supporting removal and 39% opposing.

A majority, 59%, oppose using Medicaid funds to provide healthcare for undocumented immigrants, while 26% support it. Voters also continue to back federal efforts to deport illegal migrants, 48-31%, though that support has declined slightly from December’s 54-35% margin.

Trump’s gaining New York’s favor

President Donald Trump’s favorability rating improved to 41-56%, matching his highest-ever mark in New York, up from 37-59% in December. His job approval rating stands at 46% positive and 51% negative.

Voters are nearly evenly split on whether Trump’s leadership will bring a “new golden age of America.” While 48% believe it is likely, 46% disagree.

Trump remains deeply unpopular among Democrats, (17% favorably). Meanwhile, 83% of Republicans view him favorably, while independents are nearly evenly split at 48-46%.