ALBANY—Approximately 200 people—some from as far away as Elmira—gathered before the steps of the Capitol building on Wednesday, Feb. 5, holding signs denouncing President Donald Trump and his actions since taking office two weeks ago.

Many protesters waved signs criticizing the administration’s early policies on immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion. The gathering in Albany was one of many demonstrations nationwide organized under the 50501 Movement.

The 50501 Movement is a nationwide initiative that coordinated protests across all 50 states on Feb. 5, 2025, to oppose Trump’s early actions in his second term and the associated Project 2025 agenda. The name “50501” stands for “50 states, 50 protests, 1 day.”

The movement’s primary concerns include Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration and DEI policies, which many view as aligning with the objectives of Project 2025—a conservative blueprint for government reform. Although Trump has publicly distanced himself from Project 2025, his early actions appear to reflect its initiatives.

Project 2025 is a policy plan developed by the Heritage Foundation and other conservative organizations to guide a Republican administration in restructuring the federal government. Its primary goal is to replace career civil servants with political appointees who align with conservative policies, significantly reducing the size and influence of federal agencies, particularly those involved in climate policy, education and social programs.

A major focus of the initiative is expanding executive power by strengthening presidential authority while limiting the independence of agencies such as the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The project also seeks to reshape social policies by rolling back protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, reinforcing traditional gender roles, restricting access to gender-affirming care and imposing severe limitations on abortion rights nationwide.

On immigration, it advocates for mass deportations, ending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and increasing border security while imposing stricter restrictions on asylum seekers and legal immigration. Additionally, Project 2025 aims to eliminate DEI initiatives by defunding programs that promote racial and gender considerations in hiring, education and grant distribution.

On economic and regulatory policy, the initiative calls for corporate tax cuts, the rollback of environmental regulations and the weakening of agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency to prioritize fossil fuel industries over climate change policies.

It also proposes significant changes in education, emphasizing school choice and voucher programs that promote private and religious schools while removing federal oversight of curricula, particularly regarding critical race theory and sex education.

A notable element of the project is its effort to increase religious influence in government, strengthening religious exemptions to anti-discrimination laws and advancing policies aligned with Christian nationalist ideologies.

Photos by Tammie Birdwell and Michael Hallisey / Spotlight Newspapers

