ALBANY — Sen. Jake Ashby (R, C-Castleton) is pushing back against what he calls “outrageous” salary increases for top state officials, announcing plans to introduce legislation aimed at imposing stricter oversight on compensation and benefits.

The move follows reports that State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa received a $155,000 pay raise, bringing her total annual compensation to more than $600,000 when factoring in a $120,000 pension. SUNY Chancellor John King’s total compensation now exceeds $1 million, including a $15,000 monthly housing stipend.

“These decisions don’t comport with my view of public service,” Ashby said. “This is tone-deaf and wrong. It’s time for us in the Legislature to provide some checks and balances and real oversight.”

Rosa’s salary increase, which was approved by the state Board of Regents, was defended as necessary to bring her pay in line with that of some local school district superintendents. Speaking outside a state budget hearing on Wednesday, Rosa pointed to her dual role as commissioner of the State Education Department and president of the University of the State of New York. She also noted that she does not receive certain perks such as a housing stipend, an expense account, or a car allowance, unlike other high-ranking state officials.

“I hold two titles, 2.7 million kids (in the system) — and I’m going to make less than somebody who has 3,600 kids?” Rosa said, referencing the salaries of certain school superintendents, some of whom earn as much as $384,000 annually.

Rosa also acknowledged maintaining two residences, one in Albany and another in Rockland County, where her family resides.

The increase was part of a broader salary review conducted by the Board of Regents, which also considered King’s compensation package. Ashby took particular issue with King’s housing stipend, which amounts to $180,000 annually.

“If you don’t think it’s a job worth moving for, I don’t know what to tell you,” Ashby said. “Very, very few of my constituents earn $180,000 per year. That’s his housing stipend for when he’s not at his mansion in Maryland? How do you even spend $15,000 per month on secondary housing? That’s not something anyone should be able to support in good faith.”

Ashby’s legislation includes two key proposals. The first would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to approve any salary exceeding that of the governor, who currently earns $250,000 per year. The second would mandate that the SUNY chancellor maintain state residency, effectively eliminating the rationale for a housing stipend.