ALBANY—Average gasoline prices in Albany dipped slightly over the past week, falling 0.6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.15, according to GasBuddy’s latest survey of 546 stations. Despite the decline, prices remain 5.6 cents higher than a month ago but are down 8.6 cents from this time last year.

Gas prices across Albany vary, with the lowest station reporting $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the highest reached $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents. The statewide range was even broader, from $2.39 to $4.09 per gallon, a spread of $1.70.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.04, down 1.4 cents from a month ago and 10.3 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel prices also dropped, with the national average decreasing 2.4 cents to $3.63 per gallon.

“The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with President [Donald] Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions.”

De Haan said the new tariffs have already led to retaliatory measures from Canada and Mexico, which could contribute to price fluctuations.

“While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs,” he said.