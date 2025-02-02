SCHENECTADY — High school students interested in a career in theater or film production will have the opportunity this month to not only jump-start their futures in these exciting industries but also tour the historic Proctors Theatre.

An open house for the Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School Entertainment Technology program is scheduled for Feb. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Proctors, located at 432 State St. in Schenectady.

The two-year program begins in a student’s junior year of high school, and sophomores and their families are encouraged to attend this informational event.

During the open house, students will meet with teacher Jeff Knorr and Proctors officials, tour the stage and backstage areas, and learn about the two-year program designed to prepare them for careers in the arts.

“I have always been a huge fan of theater, so to come here every day for school is just amazing,” said Jade Menzies, a Class of 2024 graduate of the program from Duanesburg.

Students in the Entertainment Technology program meet daily in the Addy Theatre, Media Lab, rehearsal spaces, and even the main theater. They also have opportunities to work on live productions, Knorr said.

Throughout the program, students explore the many career paths and technical skills needed in the entertainment industry, including set design and carpentry, lighting and stage electrics, sound design and recording, costuming, stage management, and film and media production.

In recent years, students have:

Assisted theater crews in preparing for an Albany Symphony Orchestra concert.

Worked on Classic Theatre Guild’s production of ‘Twas the Land of the Night Before… at Proctors.

Learned from the touring Broadway production crew of Aladdin.

“Students develop a wide range of skills using modern technologies right here at Proctors, which is why providing hands-on training with current shows in a professional theater is so important,” Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris previously said.

Students can also earn up to 16 college credits—equivalent to a semester’s worth of coursework—through a partnership with Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC).

Julianna Britton, a junior from Berne-Knox-Westerlo, said the program offers a broad range of experiences for students interested in theatrical careers.

“The program gives you a lot of opportunities and experiences you wouldn’t have in a traditional school setting,” she said.

Classmate Kai Reynolds, a junior from Voorheesville, agreed.

“Entertainment Tech gives you a better understanding of what you want to do in the future and helps you decide. It also gives you a much better appreciation of what everyone does backstage,” Reynolds said.

For Duanesburg student Asa Pagano, the Entertainment Technology program is about gaining experience.

“I plan to be an actor, but I need some backstage experience, which I am getting here at Capital Region BOCES,” he said.

For more information, visit Capital Region BOCES Entertainment Technology Program or email Jeff Knorr at [email protected].