ALBANY — For three days, the clinking of glasses and the hum of conversation filled the Albany Capital Center, where food lovers gathered for the 16th annual Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival. The event, which ran from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, drew thousands of attendees, giving them a taste of what the Capital Region’s culinary scene has to offer while raising funds for local arts organizations.

The festival opened on Thursday with the Mayor’s Opening Reception at the New York State Museum, a night dedicated to celebrating the festival’s mission and recognizing community leaders. Mayor Kathy M. Sheehan was honored with the Karen Smith-Sfara Award, Park Playhouse received the Gerald D. Jennings Award, and the late Robert J. McNamara was posthumously awarded the Spirit of the Industry Award, which now bears his name.

“Robert was a driving force in the hospitality industry,” festival organizers said in a statement. “His influence and passion will continue to shape this community for years to come.”

On Friday and Saturday, nearly 2,000 guests made their way through the festival’s Grand Tastings & Seminars, sampling dishes and beverages from more than 100 participating restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. Among them was celebrity photographer and former America’s Next Top Model judge Nigel Barker, who introduced his latest venture, The Barker Company Espresso Martini.

At the “Espress Yourself” seminar, Barker spoke about his foray into the beverage industry before hosting the SPEED Challenge, where local bartenders competed to craft a unique take on his cocktail. In the end, Mack Hogan of Dove & Deer came out on top.

“It was incredible to see the creativity on display,” Barker said. “The way these bartenders elevated my espresso martini was beyond my expectations.”

The festival’s competitive spirit carried over to the Battle of the Bartenders. On Friday, Zach Wachtel of Morrissey Lounge and Bar and Braden Lilley of 353 Troy were named the people’s and judges’ choice winners, respectively. The following day, Mazzone Hospitality’s Chelsea Conger and Smith’s Public House’s Dionne Puorto took the top spots.

Meanwhile, the Slider Slam saw local restaurants going head-to-head to see who could create the best handheld bite. Nicole’s Restaurant & Catering won over the public, while Mazzone Hospitality impressed the judges, earning back-to-back titles in the competition.

“The energy at these competitions is unmatched,” said one festival-goer. “You can tell the chefs and bartenders put their heart into everything they create.”

Saturday night’s Grand Gala 5-Course Dinner & Reception offered a more refined experience. Executive Chef Jaime Ortiz and the 2025 Signature Chefs prepared an Italian-inspired menu that featured vegetarian options, reflecting the festival’s commitment to inclusivity in dining. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed performances by The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York, eba Arts, and Albany Center Gallery. A live auction, hosted by Benita Zahn and Jerry Gretzinger, rounded out the night.

The festival concluded on Sunday with the debut of Wine & Dine and Brunch at Hattie’s Albany, where guests were treated to a four-course meal inspired by the restaurant’s signature Southern cuisine, paired with mimosas and specialty drinks.

Marcus Q. Pryor, board president of Albany Wine & Dine, kept the meaning behind the weekend in focus, saying it was more than just the party.

“This festival is more than just a celebration of food and wine,” he said. “It’s about supporting the arts and ensuring that our local cultural organizations continue to thrive.”

While the final fundraising totals are still being tallied, proceeds from the event will be distributed among seven beneficiaries, including Albany Center Gallery, Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York, theREP, Palace Performing Arts Center, eba Arts, Musicians of Ma’alwyck, and The Egg.

Since its inception in 2010, the festival has raised more than $1.5 million to support the region’s nonprofit arts community.