DELMAR — Delmar residents Howie Vargas and Gillian Roeder were the top finishers in this year’s Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot, held Thursday, Nov. 28. Vargas was the first man to cross the finish line, while Roeder led the women in the annual 5K race.

The Thanksgiving morning event began under overcast skies with a cold rain that persisted throughout the race. As the morning progressed, the rain transitioned into light snow, marking the season’s first snowfall and creating additional challenges for runners and walkers.

Participants navigated the 5K course through Delmar amid slippery conditions. Spectators along the route offered encouragement, braving the raw weather to support friends, family, and fellow community members.

The Turkey Trot is a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition in Bethlehem, drawing participants of all ages to engage in a morning of physical activity before the holiday’s celebrations. Despite the weather, the event saw a strong turnout, with participants completing the race in varying conditions.