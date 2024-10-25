Steck, Madden offer distinct visions for State Assembly District 110

ALBANY— In the race for New York State Assembly District 110, incumbent Phil Steck, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Jeff Madden have laid out their plans for addressing the pressing issues facing the district.

Cost of Living

Phil Steck pointed to existing measures like the STAR program and the 2% property tax cap as effective tools to control taxes. Steck also stressed the need for structural changes to Medicaid funding. “To reduce [property taxes], we would need either to exclusively fund Medicaid with state revenue or adopt Single Payer Health Insurance to replace Medicaid,” Steck said. He also supports stronger antitrust enforcement and a windfall profits tax to address rising living costs by curbing corporate monopolization​.

Jeff Madden focused on reducing regulations and encouraging business development to ease the tax burden. “We can put these properties back on the tax rolls by lowering fees, eliminating needless regulations, and expediting the permit process,” Madden said, advocating for policies that make it easier for developers to invest in the district’s aging infrastructure​.

Affordable Housing

Steck supports the Mitchell-Lama program, which allows middle- and lower-income individuals to form housing cooperatives and eventually gain ownership. “I also support the establishment of non-profit corporations which build affordable housing,” Steck said​.

Madden, however, criticized the current regulatory environment for discouraging investment in housing. He advocated for tackling affordability by reducing taxes and regulations, which he argues would open the door to more housing developments. “No one wants to invest or build in New York due to the high upstart costs, the long-term cost of living, and the crushing regulations and taxes handed down by Albany,” Madden explained​.

Public Safety

Public safety remains a focal point in this election, with the candidates offering contrasting views on bail reform and the Raise the Age law. Madden has called for the repeal of both, stating that bail reform “limits the courts’ ability to get people the help they need” and criticizing the Raise the Age law for giving younger offenders “a free pass.” He argued that these laws have weakened judicial discretion and contributed to repeat offenses​.

Steck, who voted against the initial bail reform but later supported changes, sees the issue differently. He noted that bail reform primarily affects non-violent crimes, while violent crimes remain subject to bail. Steck also led efforts to add burglary to the list of violent crimes under the law and has introduced legislation that would allow bail for repeat petty offenses. “Both [bail reform and Raise the Age] are widely misunderstood and blamed for things these programs have nothing to do with,” Steck said, advocating for further refinements rather than a full repeal​.

Healthcare

Steck has been a vocal supporter of Single Payer Health Insurance, arguing that it would help reduce healthcare costs and expand access in underserved areas. He has also introduced legislation to fund mental health clinics in schools. “We have proposed legislation that would fund the training, hiring, and retention of nurses,” Steck said, identifying staffing shortages as a key issue in the healthcare system​.

Madden, meanwhile, criticized New York’s healthcare system for being overly complicated and expensive. He advocates for expanding telemedicine and promoting direct primary care practices, which he believes would lower costs and improve care quality. Madden also supports expanding Health Savings Accounts to give individuals more control over their healthcare spending​.

Economics

Steck’s approach to economic development focuses on improving infrastructure. He cited Ireland’s success with infrastructure investment as a model for stimulating long-term economic growth. “Better infrastructure creates jobs during its construction and attracts new business,” Steck said, opposing direct corporate subsidies like those given to Hollywood producers and the Buffalo Bills.

Madden proposed “regulatory sandboxes” to allow startups, particularly in tech and green energy, to develop new products without being hindered by regulations. He also called for streamlining the permitting process to make it easier for new businesses to open in the district. “We can breathe new life into communities without a big government price tag,” Madden said, advocating for a more business-friendly environment​.