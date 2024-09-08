20 people surround responding officers.

Coeymans man and a juvenile male charged in incident

RAVENA – A Coeymans man who was arrested in June on felony check fraud charges was arrested again on multiple charges stemming from a disturbance that turned into a riot in the Town of Coeymans on Saturday, Sept. 7.

According to reports, Albany County Sheriff’s dispatch received a report of an active disturbance on Main Street in the Town of Coeymans at approximately 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed a male in the street who immediately became aggressive with deputies and showed signs of intoxication. Deputies attempted to detain the male as part of the investigation but the suspect, later identified as Thomas J. Mason Jr., 31, of Coeymans, became combative.

Police said that a group of approximately 20 individuals surrounded deputies to interfere with the arrest. Multiple deputies sustained injuries as a result of the arrest of Mason and other juveniles were taken into custody for their involvement.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the State Police, Coeymans police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Coxsackie police.

Mason and a juvenile male were both charged with assault-second degree, a felony, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Mason was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $60,000 cash bail or $80,000 bond. Mason Jr. is due to reappear in Coeymans Town Court on September 19.

The juvenile was issued appearance tickets and is due to appear at Albany County Probation on September 18.

Fraud and other arrests for Mason

Mason was arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on June 13 and charged with possession of a forged instrument -third degree and grand larceny – third degree, both felonies, and possession of a forged instrument – second degree, a misdemeanor.

These charges stemmed from an incident on April 1 at Pioneer Bank in Bethlehem.

According to reports, Mason called the branch requesting to cash a $20,000 check issued by an insurance company. The employees told Mason that the check could be deposited and cleared before it could be cashed.

A short time later, he showed up at the branch with a check for $15.797.75 made payable to him and Mason deposited it in his account.

The employees checked the bank where the check originated and it had funds, but then contacted the company the check was from. The company said that the amount was correct, but it was not made payable to Mason. It was supposed to be made out to a vendor in Maryland.

The bank then froze Mason’s account and debit card.

On May 23, Bethlehem detectives applied for and received a warrant for Mason on May 28.

For that incident, Mason was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released under the supervision of probation.

Mason was also arrested in February 2023 by Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly hit a victim with a Malibu Rum Bottle in the back of the head when his ex-girlfriend showed up with a group of people to retrieve her belongings. At that time he also had an outstanding warrant for a November 2022 domestic incident.

At that time, he was charged with felony aggravated family offense, a felony, and assault-intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

At that time he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.