COLONIE — On Monday, April 22, the groundbreaking ceremony took place as South Colonie is set to begin construction on a state-of-the-art athletic turf field complex, signaling the initiation of Stage I of the $120 million capital project approved by South Colonie voters in October 2022.

The project, aimed at modernizing the district’s facilities, improving instructional spaces, and providing essential safety upgrades districtwide, has been in the planning stages since receiving approval. Alongside enhancements to instructional spaces like auditoriums, the proposed athletic turf field complex promises modernized facilities to cater to the evolving needs of athletes and the community.

Dr. David Perry, Superintendent of Schools, expressed gratitude for the support from South Colonie voters, emphasizing the importance of investing in the district’s school buildings and athletic facilities.

“This significant milestone marks the beginning of tangible progress towards Stage I of our Next Generation Capital work,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry. “The overwhelming support from South Colonie voters underscores the importance of investing in our district’s school buildings and athletic facilities to promote health, wellness and community cohesion. As we break ground in this field, we symbolize our commitment to providing modernized amenities that cater to the needs of our students and the broader community. This is just one area we are working to improve for our students and school community, aiming to create a hub for academic and athletic excellence, community engagement, and recreational enjoyment for years to come.”

Local officials, community leaders, and members of the public gathered at noon to celebrate this significant milestone and commemorate the beginning of a new chapter for South Colonie.

More information about the Next Generation Capital Project can be found at the district’s website.