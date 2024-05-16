Florida victim purchased $8,500 in gift cards

DELMAR – On Tuesday, May 14, Bethlehem police Detectives arrested Ming Shan Zhu, 33, of Albany for his involvement in a scam involving gift cards that occurred in Lake County, Fla.

Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Bethlehem police to assist them with a scam that occurred within their jurisdiction in Florida.

According to detectives, the victim in Florida was contacted by a person by telephone who stated they were from Microsoft and needed $8,500 in Lowes gift cards to repair the victim’s computer. The victim went to Lowes and purchased 17 $500 gift cards and provided the numbers to the person by telephone. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office traced the gift card transaction to the Lowes – 241 Rt 9W in Glenmont. Bethlehem Detectives were able to trace the transaction that occurred at Lowes in Glenmont to Zhu.

Zhu has been charged with Grand Larceny in the third Degree, a felony. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released. He is scheduled to return to court on June 4.