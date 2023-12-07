DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to a burglary in progress at Shannon Chiropractic Wellness, LLC at 397 Kenwood Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 11:42 PM where they found an Albany man burglarizing the Four-Corners business.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they found Lawrence Femminella, 54, inside the building. Upon investigation it was discovered that Femminella had forced entry into the building.

Femminella was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt, and possession of burglar tools, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Ryan Donovan then sent to the Albany County jail without bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 12.

During the investigation it was also learned that Femminella was currently under the supervision of New York State Parole.