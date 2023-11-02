You’ve got a friend

Speed-Friending at the library is back by popular demand, and this time, we’ve broken it into two sessions. One on Nov. 6 for ages 18-45 and another on Nov. 13 for ages 45 and up.

Are you new to the area, stuck in a stay-at-home or work-from-home rut, or simply looking for new friends but not sure how or where to start? Why not try the library? Speed-Friending is like speed-dating, but for friendships! In this low-key social event, pairs will get a few minutes to talk (ice breakers are provided) before moving on to the next person. At the end, make a friendship bracelet for someone you vibed with (or yourself, no judgement here) and connect more with the people you enjoyed talking to.

Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up for either session.

Help wanted

If you love the library, you might also love working here. We are currently seeking a part-time custodian. Duties include routine cleaning and maintenance of the building and grounds, meeting room set-ups, handling bulky/heavy articles, opening and closing the building as required, other duties as assigned. Work requires use of tools, ladders and power equipment.

The schedule is Tuesday night 6-10 p.m., and every fourth weekend (Saturday 9a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; no Sundays during July and August). The hourly rate ranges from $18.72/hour-$21.18/hour. Applications are available at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or at the library. Submit application to Personnel Administrator, Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar, New York 12054 or [email protected].

Blood drive at the library

Bethlehem Public Library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Community Room. Donors must be at least 17 years old and in good general health. To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Bethlehemlibrary.