ALBANY – Retired Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick recently co-presented with DCJS Forensic Services Director Jill Dooley on Forensic Investigative Genealogy at the 2023 New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Public Safety Symposium at the Empire State Plaza.

Over 1,100 public safety professionals from all over New York State attended the three-day seminar held September 26th-28th. Hornick was the lead investigator responsible for solving a 41 year-old cold case, in 2022, involving the 1981 Discovery of Human remains in Delmar; by using forensic investigative genetic genealogy to gain leads in the case.

This was the first case in the Capital Region to use this innovative technology to generate investigative leads. Provided Photo