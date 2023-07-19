ALBANY – Welcome home Moriah Formica!

The Latham-based singer-songwriter and guitarist returned home to perform on the Alive at 5 Concert Series stage with her all-female rock band Plush, Thursday, July 6. Formica, a Shaker High School alumni, headlined the show alongside Troy-based trio Super 400.

Formica and Plush have been promoting their newest single, Left Behind, on stage, television, and on radio airwaves. Recently, Left Behind reached #38 on the Billboard Charts Mainstream Rock Top 40.

Prior to their July 6 show, Formica and her band made a stop into the News10ABC studios twice on both Friday, June 30 and March 31 respectively to perform the single, announce its upcoming release, and announce their Alive at 5 show.

The last time Plush performed in Upstate NY was on August 24,2022 on the Chevy Park Stage of The New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. The band debuted their new drummer, Faith Powell at the show.

Spotlight News attended the Syracuse show that day and spoke to Formica and the band, providing encouragement and support to the group and suggested that they make a return trip to the Capital Region for another show, when time allowed it.

Almost a year later, Formica returned home and performed for her hometown fans, friends, and family for a standout show. The humid weather didn’t stop Formica and her band from performing that night.

Formica debuted Left Behind at the end of her show set, and performed songs from both the debut album and cover songs, Man In The Box (Alice in Chains) and Heavens On Fire (KISS).

Behind the Alive at 5 stage, Formica took her time to chat with friends and peers once her show ended. A long line of area fans waited along the hill of Jennings Landing for Formica and Plush to sign autographs and pose for selfies with the assistance of her brother, Gabriel Formica.

The ladies of Plush enjoyed themselves in Albany.Prior to Super 400’s performance and in between sets, the band mingled in with the crowd and chatted with fans outside the fenced-in stage area, making themselves at home in their new surroundings.

“It was great, It was so fun, super fun!” Bella Perron, Faith Powell, and Ashley Suppa of Plush said about their Alive at 5 show. “We were just stoked about it,we loved it!”

The ladies enjoyed their time being in the Capital Region and thought it was awesome, cool, and loved it they said.

Moriah Formica was in awe of the continued support for her and her band at the show and couldn’t find the exact words to describe how she felt about performing in the Capital Region again.

After her Syracuse performance, Formica wanted to perform another Capital Region show, as her prior local appearance was at Empire Underground, February 11,2022.

Moriah was glad she returned home to Albany to play a hometown show.

“It’s amazing! I don’t even know, honestly, how to describe it, because it is so much fun.” Formica said. “It’s amazing seeing everybody that has supported me for so long and now they carried on to supporting Plush and it’s just amazing!”

This story appeared on page 1 of the July 19, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight