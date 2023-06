DELMAR-It was a fine day to honor and remember those we have lost on Monday, May 29. The American Legion post 1040 and VFW post 3185 hosted the Annual Memorial Day Parade and remembrance ceremonies. Thousands lined the streets and our two photographers were there. Did we spot you?

Click here to open the gallery if you are viewing this in a news app or click on a photo below to swipe/click through the rest of the 170 photos.

Photos by John and Juliette McIntyre