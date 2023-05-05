LATHAM – 41-year-old Bledar Hoxha of Latham pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree before Albany County Supreme Court Judge Roger McDonough on Thursday, May 4.

The indictment alleged that on or about December 1, in the area of Fiddlers Lane in Latham, Hoxha stabbed a victim several times, causing serious physical injury. The indictment also alleges he violated an order of protection that was previously issued.

The 8-count indictment, handed up on December 16, included one count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault, two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated criminal contempt, all felonies, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The plea fully satisfies all of the counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 16. Hoxha faces 18 to 22 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 6 p.m., the Colonie police responded to 99 Fiddlers Lane for a report of a violent domestic incident. The altercation was overheard by multiple neighbors, who contacted the police.

Upon police arrival, a commotion could be heard inside the residence, and officers were able to quickly make entry into the residence. Hoxha was immediately taken into custody.

A female victim, age 39, was located in the residence with severe injuries. These injuries consisted of stab wounds on her neck, head, and face.

According to police, Hoxha unlawfully entered the residence, menaced the female with a BB gun, then stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

An investigation determined that the Hoxha is the estranged partner of the victim. They share two children together. The children, ages 6 and 12, were inside the residence and witnessed this incident and were unharmed.

Albany County Family Court issued an order of protection on October 24 which prohibited Hoxha from being in the presence of the victim and her children.

The order was issued as a result of Family Court proceedings. It was not the result of any prior arrest.