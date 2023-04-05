ALBANY – As recent weeks have marked the third anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Star Roofing is beginning to see the light at the end of the post-COVID tunnel.

With all shingle manufacturers open to 100 percent capacity, all materials are now available. In stark comparison during COVID and the start of inflation when shingle materials were limited or not available for customers at all. All of this is good news.

“A lot of good news is happening,” Peter Wall said. “All shingle colors, designer shingles, and upgraded shingles are now available again.”

Along with the availability of materials, Star is offering a spring lock-in rate until the end of April for re-roofing projects throughout the year. Wall anticipated higher rates due to the lack of materials and inflation; however, that hasn’t happened yet. Prices are anticipated to go up over the summer, so now is as good a time as any to lock in a roof remodel.

Spring is a great time to replace a roof, and Star Roofing is ready to get busy. They are approved and affiliated with the top four manufacturers of shingles in the U.S.; GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and Atlas. Now, the shingles Star customers want, they can get.

“There were many people who didn’t want to settle for regular shingles,” Wall said. “Now we have them and can give them to the customers.”

Most shingle manufacturers have had to make upgrades to combat changes to the environment. Black mold and algae are more prevalent than ever before. Metal alloys are being increasingly used in 2023.

This process does not allow the molds and algae to grow, thus keeping the color vibrant. Star has several new shingles that can address this issue. Their estimators are fully trained on how to evaluate a roof and make the necessary recommendations.

“Roofing is probably one of the most expensive things you can do on your house right now; any decrease in cost is advantageous for the consumer,” Wall said.

As Star Roofing begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, they ask why not replace your roof now.