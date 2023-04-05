ALBANY – The Albany County Bar Foundation holds its 29th Annual Law Day Run 5K run/walk in the Corning Preserve in Albany on Thursday, April 27 at 6pm.

Kid’s races will be held at 5:30pm. CH Evans-Albany Pump Station is hosting the post-race party and offering all participants a free beverage.

The first 5K was held in 1994 and took place in Albany’s Washington Park for many years. More recently, the event was held at The Crossings in Colonie.

“The City of Albany is thrilled to welcome the Bar Foundation 5K back to the City,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. She will serve as the honorary race starter.

“The Law Day Run is a great social event which promotes physical fitness while raising money for the many local charities supported by the Foundation,” Sheehan said.

Participants will run or walk the 5K route along the Hudson River, then walk across the new Skyway Bridge to Albany Pump Station for an after-run party. Teams of four or more participants are automatically entered into a lottery for a $200 gift certificate to

Albany Pump Station, courtesy of Coffey Law, PLLC.

“I have been involved with this event since 1994 and am looking forward to its return to Albany,” said Race Chair Dan Coffey. “The event regularly draws 200 or so participants and raises between $15,000 to $20,000 which the Foundation grants to local charities that provide services to victims of domestic violence and their families and access to justice at Albany Family Court.”

“The annual 5K race is the chief fundraiser for our Foundation and is a great social event for the many attorneys and their families who participate every year,” Foundation President Shalini Natesan of The Towne Law Firm said.

According to the American Bar Association, Law Day, held annually on May 1, “is a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law. Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.” The 5K is normally held on the Thursday closest to May 1.

Race entry fee is only $30 until March 31 and $35 thereafter; $20 for students.

Kids can register on the day of the race for $1. Information and race registrationare at:

https://bit.ly/LawDay5K2023.