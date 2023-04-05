ALBANY – Albany Medical Center announced a high school fellow has moved on to the next round of the world’s largest high school STEM competition for her research at the Center.

Carsyn Bonesteel, a senior at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School who has been conducting research at Albany Medical College, will compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Dallas, Texas, in May.

She advances to ISEF, the world’s largest pre-college STEM competition, after placing third at the 2023 Regeneron Greater Capital Region Science and Engineering Fair, held at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute earlier this month.

“Carsyn is an incredibly talented student,” said her research mentor Damian Shin, PhD, associate professor and interim chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics (DNET) in the statement.

“I certainly didn’t achieve this kind of distinction in high school,” he added. “We’re excited to see her progress to the next level to compete against other top high school student researchers from around the world.”

Bonesteel has been a member of the Shin Lab since July 2021. Her award-winning research investigates the therapeutic efficacy of a new brain area for deep brain stimulation to reduce or prevent epileptic seizures.