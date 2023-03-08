RAVENA — The Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School Drama Club returns to the stage this March with live performances of the hit musical, “The Addams Family!”

Performances will take place in the RCS High School Auditorium for three shows, starting with Opening Night on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Subsequent performances will be on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

The house opens 45 minutes prior to the beginning of the show

The cast and crew have been working overtime to put together this spooky and kooky show. They can’t wait to share their production with the RCS Community!

General admission tickets are available online and at the door. Adults are $12 per ticket, and students/children are $7 per ticket. Tickets are free for Senior residents of the RCS District.

Golden Tickets, also known as priority reserved seating, will cost $22 per ticket and are only available online. These tickets will be assigned to the first several rows of the center section.