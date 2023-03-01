ALBANY — Stewart’s Shop has eyes on the former Grandma’s Pies location on Central Avenue and presented its plans for another one of its convenience stores before the town Planning Board on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Stewart’s Shops sent its proposal to the Planning Board in January. The corporation is proposing to transform the locations, 1275 Central Avenue (an asphalt parking lot) and 1273 Central Avenue (former location of Grandma’s Pies), into a mini mart and a fueling facility. The site is zoned for commercial office residential (COR) with a site acreage of 2.41 acres. It is also located within the neighborhood commercial office residential (NCOR) zone.The mini mart would require a special use permit.

Stewart’s Shops is proposing to raze Grandma’s Pies to build a one-story, 3,975 square foot mini mart and a 4,450 square foot fuel facility with 12 pumping stations. The mini mart would be open to the public from 4 a.m. to midnight and could employ 15 new jobs. Stewart’s Shops will provide 50 additional parking lots to meet parking requirements. Provisions would be made for possible electric vehicle charging stations.

The proposed business would include a minor subdivision approval, has driveways on both Central Avenue and Grounds Place, and in terms of proposed site specifics, building and canopy: 8,553 square feet (8 percent), Greenspace: 52,189 square feet (50 percent), and pavement and concrete: 44,247 square feet (42 percent).

Stewart’s Shops has requested the following waivers to the planning board; building exceeds the maximum of 25 feet setback to Central Avenue, placement of the fuel canopy and parking in the front yard, landscaping interior to the parking area, and pavement within 10 feet of side yard property line (west side of site).

Stewart’s Shops is seeking approval on their waivers and permit request. The plan was to be reviewed during the Planning Board’s Tuesday, Feb. 28 meeting.