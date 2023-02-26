DELMAR – The Second-seeded Bethlehem Girls Basketball team moved on to the semi-finals of the Section Two tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a win over seventh-seeded Shaker 56-52.

The Bisons did not go down without a fight.

Shaker led at the end of the third quarter 40-34, but Bethlehem came back in the fourth quarter scoring 22 points to Shaker’s 12.

The Eagles were led by Kaitlyn Robbins with 15 points and Ellie Cerf had 11. Caroline Davis had seven points including 5-6 from the foul line down the stretch. Ella Gentile scored seven, Kate Bannigan six, Paige Davenport four, Hannah Lauenstein three, Makaya McCann two, and Anna Walston had one.

Shaker sophomore Kristen Foglia led all scorers in the contest with 23 points, including two three pointers. Madylin Victorian netted eight and Peyton Hoblock had seven. Lexi Carrington had 5 points, Jamie Martino five and Sierra Carter four to round out the scoring.

The Eagles will face Shenendehowa in the next round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at Hudson Valley Community College.

To open a gallery of the photos click here or on a photo below to swipe/click through the rest.