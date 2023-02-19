COLONIE – A man serving time for unrelated charges in State prison was transported back to Colonie to face charges stemming from two separate incidents last year.

Jahaad Ubrich, 24, was being held at the Ulster Correctional Facility on gun and drug charges, but was turned over to be arrested and processed on the Colonie warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

On February 2, 2022 Ubrich was a passenger in a vehicle on Wolf Road that was stopped for a traffic infraction. He provided a false name and date of birth to the officer on the scene. He was on parole at the time and, according to police, was possibly in possession of contraband or a weapon.

While officers attempted to detain Ubrich, he resisted arrest and took off running and officers were not able to locate him. During the foot pursuit, a Colonie officer suffered a knee injury.

Then on March 21, 2022, Colonie police were called to the Days Inn on Central Avenue for the report of a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. According to police, after the argument, Ubrich lit fire to a bed in the hotel room, causing damage to the girlfriend’s property and the hotel.

He fled the scene and police issued an arrest warrant.

Ubrich was charged with assault with intent to cause injury to a police officer and criminal mischief, both felonies, and resisting arrest, false personation and arson, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned and sent back to jail.

DWI and outstanding warrant

COLONIE – On Saturday, Feb. 4 at about 9:50 p.m. State Police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

The driver was identified as Todd Smith, 32, of Schenectady. Troopers conducted roadside sobriety testing and results indicated intoxication.

Smith was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to the New Scotland barracks for processing, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.13 percent BAC.

Smith was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on February 13. He was then turned over to the Colonie Police Department for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Colonie police processed and arraigned Smith for failing to show up for court. He is due back in Colonie court on Feb. 5 to be arraigned on that charge.

Accident and DWI on Consaul Road

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a property damage automobile accident on Consaul Road on Monday, Jan. 30 and located the driver of the car, a 23 year old Colonie woman, a short distance away.

Police observed that the woman had bloodshot and watery eyes, poor motor function, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The woman was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stay in a single lane.

The woman was given an appearance ticket returnable to Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 13.

Overdose and parole warrant

LATHAM – A 34 year old Troy woman overdosed on drugs on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Joes Kwik Mart and police found that she was wanted on a felony parole warrant.

Police arrested Racquel Santana and accompanied her to Samaritan Hospital where she was treated for the overdose and released. She was then taken to Albany County jail to await arraignment on the strength of the DOCCS warrant.

Forgery and criminal impersonation

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police notified Colonie police on Friday, Feb. 3 that a 28-year old woman was being released from its jail and that the woman was wanted on a warrant from Colonie.

Diamond Pettway, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with forgery of a public record, a felony, criminal impersonation and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Bench warrant

SCOTIA – Village of Scotia police turned over Rasheen McKoy, 31, of Schenectady, to Colonie police on Saturday, Feb. 4 on an outstanding warrant.

McKoy did not appear for court in September. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Crash and DWI

WATERVLIET – Colonie police responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Delatour Road and Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Town of Colonie.

Officers found a car into a telephone pole and the driver, a 30-year-old Watervliet man, standing next to his blue Hyundai.

The man refused medical attention from the crash and admitted driving the vehicle. Officers observed signs of intoxication, the man was unable to perform field sobriety tests but did test positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody for DWI and was also charged with failing to stay in a single lane.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie town Court on February 13.

Felony warrant and drugs

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested an Albany woman on an outstanding felony warrant from State Police and drug charges on Sunday, Feb. 5 after an investigation.

Melanie Brown was arrested at the Townplace Suites on Forts Ferry road and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was processed and given an appearance ticket for that charge.

Police transferred Brown to State Police at the Capital to face the felony warrant.

No license, drinking and lots of pot

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a man for traffic violations on Central Avenue on Monday, Feb. 6 and found he had 11.5 pounds of cannabis in the car.

Belal Nasher, 31, of Oakland, Calf. was driving a car registered in NJ, but did not have a valid license to drive it.

He was charged with criminal possession of cannabis, a felony, aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor and violations of failure to stay in a single lane, insufficient tail lights and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was processed and sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Two bench warrants

COLONIE – Dalton Ransom, 30, of Schenectady was brought over from the Albany County jail to be arraigned on two bench warrants for failure to appear in October. He was arraigned.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Norman McCall, 56, of Albany was brought over from the Albany County jail and arraigned on a bench warrant for not showing up for court in December.

He was arraigned.

Robbery and harassment

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Wallkill woman for robbery and harassment at th Pinnacle Living at Forts Ferry on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Officers responded and arrested Yon Woodson-Renner, 61, and charged her with robbery, a felony and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant and unauthorized use of a vehicle

COLONIE – A Watervliet man at the Rensselaer County jail on Wednesday, Feb. 8 was turned over to Colonie police to face charges he did not appear in court.

Gregory Pankow, 38, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor and was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Outside warrant at Econo Lodge

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Rensselaer man on a warrant from Saratoga County on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue.

Michael Hoban, 66, was processed and transported to meet officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office.

Walking outside a crosswalk and multiple warrants

LATHAM – Colonie police stopped a woman crossing Troy Schenectady Road outside a crosswalk on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and found she had multiple outstanding warrants.

Melissa Arquette, 36, of Latham, was charged with failing to appear and grand larceny, a felony. She was processed, arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and released.

Incident on bus leads to warrant and arrest

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Feb. 8 Colonie police responded to a call to check on a person near the SEFCU on Wolf Road. When police made contact with Carmen Palella, 52, of Schenectady, they found he was wanted on an active arrest warrant stemming from a February 4 domestic incident on a CDTA bus where he was with a victim that had an order of protection against him.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense criminal contempt- physical contact and criminal contempt-prior conviction, all felonies and harassment-physical contact, a violation.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI, no license

LATHAM – George L. Bush, 57, of Latham was stopped by State Police and arrested for felony unlicensed operation, not having interlock device and DWI. He was given an appearance ticket returnable to Colonie Town Court.