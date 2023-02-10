TROY— Tom Clement estimates that he and his brother Ray have framed over 70,000 items during 55 years as Clement Frame & Art which hang on walls in homes, offices and museums.

“My brother and I have been working six days a week since the late 1960s,” he said, adding that the two take a week off each year for a vacation. “Suddenly, finding ourselves in our 70s, we realize we needed to escape the pattern and explore what was going on outside of work.”

Their business, which includes the art gallery they opened when they first moved into 201 Broadway 25 years ago, is closing shop. They made the announcement on social media two weeks ago with a heartfelt message to customers. “We thank you for your business and loved having you as customers. However, all good things must come to an end. We will cease taking framing orders: February 14, 2023.”

Tom and Ray are now having a going-out-of-business sale. In the coming months, they invite the public to peruse their inventory of local history books, maps, antique prints and limited edition prints by nationally renowned artists. Also, many framed pieces of various art and various sized frames and odd lots of frame mouldings. “No reasonable offer refused,” he said.

Tom said he and Ray will miss the daily interactions with the people they have come to know over the years. Having the opportunity to frame generations of family photos, diplomas, art treasures is a sense of pride and memories that will last forever.

“The retirement concept is becoming exciting as the days progress,” he said. “Ray and I have enjoyed our partnership in business, but we are anxiously looking forward to exploring the world beyond these walls.”

Reporter Cheyenne Wallace helped with this story.