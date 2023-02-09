LATHAM — Begin your journey to relax and breathe better at the Salt Den. Located at 654 Watervliet Shaker Road, the Salt Den is a veteran-owned business that offers a wide array of healthy treatments for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether it’s halotherapy (also known as dry salt therapy), breath work, infrared detoxification therapy, holistic facials, red light therapy, or massage therapy, the Salt Den has a uniquely curated option for every person’s needs.

Do you know someone that is stressed or suffering with respiratory symptoms that make it hard for them to breathe? The Salt Den may have treatments to help relieve these symptoms. “Today, with the amount of stress that’s out there, people really need to take care of themselves,” says owner Robert Duff. “One of the best ways to do that is to come into the salt cave, breathe in the salt air and unwind; detaching completely from the world.”

Attendees in a salt cave session can relax in zero-gravity chairs while listening to ocean sounds and background music designed to soothe and encourage meditation. The air is infused with a gentle mist of pharmaceutical-grade salt during the session.

With over 70,000 pounds of Himalayan salt in the cave, from the floors to the ceiling, the cave is designed to create a calming atmosphere during the 50-minute session, and halotherapy has been shown to offer relief from many respiratory and skin conditions.

Duff shares that it’s also about self-care. “Once you start taking care of yourself, lowering stress levels and increasing oxygen levels, you start feeling better inside, which promotes a healthier outlook both mentally and physically.”

The Salt Den’s goal is to bring families, friends, and coworkers together to enjoy health benefits and private quality time relaxing together with a private cave package for up to 5 or 10 people.

“We’re very community-oriented, as far as trying to help people breathe easier, relax, and enjoy themselves,” adds Duff. “Inside our salt cave is a family-friendly environment, too. If you’d like to come and bring your kids (ages 1 and up), separate family time can be reserved. Kids enjoy playing in the salt and parents get to relax while everyone breathes in the healthy salt air.”

The World Halotherapy Association credits halotherapy with reducing inflammation and widening airways, thinning mucus, easing congestion, and killing pathogens, bacteria, and viruses within the body. They also recommend it for generally improving the immune system and respiratory function.

Duff recommends regular sessions in the salt cave and visiting the Salt Den for additional services as an important aspect of one’s wellness routine. It is not advised as a replacement for doctors or medication; Duff describes halotherapy as a “complementary treatment” that assists in helping individuals and families to “relax, breathe easier and feel better.”

To book a session and learn more about halotherapy, visit: https://nysaltden.com, @nysaltden on Instagram, and @nysaltden on Facebook.