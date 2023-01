Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter

Saturday, Jan. 14

9:46 a.m. Hazardous Condition MCMILLEN PL Delmar VFD

12:43 p.m. EMS Call AUTUMN DR, 191 North Bethlehem VFD

2:57 p.m. Crash PI LN / ELSMERE AVE Elsmere VFD

Sunday, Jan. 15

5:59 a.m. Bravo RIVER RD Selkirk VFD

8:32 a.m. Structure Fire Possible ROUTE 9W Elsmere, Selkirk VFD

9:31 a.m. Structure Fire Alarm BRIDGE ST, A Selkirk VFD

12:03 p.m. Outdoor Fire ELKIN CT Delmar VFD

Monday, Jan. 16

12:37 a.m. Alpha AUTUMN DR, 257 North Bethlehem VFD

6:41 a.m. Hazardous Condition HARRIS AVE Selkirk,Elsmere VFD

5:27 p.m. Crash PI RD / DELAWARE AVE Elsmere VFD

6:58 p.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC ROCKEFELLER RD, 114 Elsmere VFD

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1:00 p.m. Structure Fire Alarm ADAMS ST Elsmere VFD

4:01 p.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC FEURA BUSH RD Elsmere VFD

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:23 p.m. EMS Call KRUMKILL RD North Bethlehem VFD

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:04 a.m. Structure Fire Alarm BENDER LN Elsmere VFD

9:56 a.m. Structure Fire Possible MURRAY AVE Elsmere VFD