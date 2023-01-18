COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Tru by Hilton hotel at 798 Albany-Shaker Road on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 4:15 p.m., for a report of a person with a weapon.

According to police, the incident was reported by an Uber driver, who was involved in a confrontation with a customer, Omjasisa Felder, 52, of Troy, over the details of a ride. During this confrontation, the Felder displayed a firearm, pointed it at the driver and then returned to a room in the hotel.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and locate him outside of his room, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Felder’s rented room, and inside the room located two firearms, a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen in Norfolk, Virgina in 2021, and a loaded Taurus PT-22 .22 caliber handgun. The suspect had no permit to possess the weapons. The incident took place in the hotel parking lot and in the presence of multiple children. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

Felder was charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree and one count each of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal use of a firearm and menacing, all felonies. He was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Felder was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and was sent to the Albany County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.