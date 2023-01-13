ALBANY — Broadview Federal Credit Union will close out 2022 with a continued focus on supporting the community. Broadview will donate more than $500,000 to fight hunger and food insecurity throughout the Capital Region, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Buffalo.

Food insecurity is a major problem, both locally and globally. By supporting nonprofit organizations who are working tirelessly with the hungry and homeless, Broadview is helping to feed individuals and families across the state and giving them hope for brighter days ahead.

The half-million-dollar donation focuses on addressing the immediate and increasing need for food while also helping local nonprofits plan for tomorrow.

The $500,000 donation includes $370,000 in short-term investments to help 51 food banks and pantries across our geographic footprint stock their shelves and support our neighbors in need.

“Every year we do this, no matter what is happening in the world, the need continues to become greater,” said Broadview CEO Michael Castellana. “These organizations are helping our neighbors every single day. I’m happy we are supporting them, but my ultimate goal is to put them all out of business by ending hunger. If we work together, not just Broadview, but the community at large, we can stop this need and feed everyone in our community.”

One of the organizations receiving funding this year is the Food Pantries for the Capital District, which has a coalition of 70 pantries that serve between 50,000 and 65,000 people annually. This year, more than 80 percent of those pantries are experiencing increased need, and 50 percent are worried about having enough money to get through the winter.

“I want to thank Broadview for taking a stand against hunger and for being such a community leader to help work with us to make the dollars go as far as they can so people have food today while we work on solving hunger in the big picture,” said Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District.

After its own successful operation of a Freight Farm, as well as purchasing and successfully deploying high-tech hydroponic farms for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area and the City Mission of Schenectady, Castellana announced today that Broadview is purchasing a Freight Farm for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, which serves people in 23 counties.

This investment, valued at more than $130,000, will provide a year-round source of fresh, organic produce for the community. This is the fourth Freight Farm in the Broadview-financed fleet.

“The Freight Farm will allow us to grow produce 365 days a year. We can be culturally relevant and grow the appropriate greens that our neighbors in need want, which we don’t have readily available and that we don’t get donated,” said Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Chief Operating Officer Nick Pisani.

Thursday’s donation also continues to celebrate the merger that created Broadview.

Last year the organizations donated $350K through their “Giving Together” initiative.