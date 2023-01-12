COLONIE – Jonathan Waters, 38, of Albany, pleaded guilty to a count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a felony, before the Judge Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Jan 10.

A Superior Court Information alleges that on or about March 13, 2021, at an address in the Town of Colonie, Waters possessed video of a 10-year-old child engaged in sexual acts, and uploaded it to a peer-to-peer file sharing service.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9. Waters faces a determinate term of 3 years in State prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Waters is a registered sex offender who was convicted in October 2018 and sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in prison for unlawful surveillance.

He is now in the Albany County Jail.