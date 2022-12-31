RAVENA – Ravena Coeymans Selkirk senior Hannah Vanderzee scored her 1,000th career point at the Monday, Dec. 19.

The game took an immediate recess once Vanderzee reached the milestone. She was awarded the game ball as a congratulatory jester for all of her hard work and dedication, a sentimental reminder of her journey with RCS basketball.

“The team and coaching staff would like to extend Hannah a huge congratulations for reaching the milestone of scoring 1,000 career points,” said head coach Jaquelin Hotaling. “Even more special is the fact that she is only the third girl in RCS history to accomplish this amazing achievement! A player does not reach the level of Hannah’s caliber overnight. It takes years of dedication to the sport and countless hours in the gym. We are grateful that Hannah brings her talent and leadership to our team at RCS.”

Vanderzee s involved in numerous sports and activities at RCS and has been on the varsity basketball team all four years of her high school career, as well as in 8th grade.

The last two girls to receive this award are current middle school counselor and alumna Kayla Hotaling in 2013, who ended her career with 1,052 points, and alumna Robin Mortensen Reed in 1979, who ended her career with about 1,600 points.