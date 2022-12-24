ALBANY — Ali Skinner, VP of communications and external affairs for CDPHP, was named among the Top 50 Women Leaders of New York for 2022 by Women We Admire.

Skinner is a communications professional with nearly 20 years of media, marketing, advertising, public relations, and government relations experience. Ali joined CDPHP in November 2011 and currently serves as Vice President of Communications and External Affairs for one of the top health plans in New York and the nation. In this role, Ali oversees all internal and external communications, advertising, public relations, government relations, and community relations for the health plan’s 400,000 members and 1,200 employees.