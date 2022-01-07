DELMAR — The Bethlehem Public Library is distributing home COVID test kits today, Friday, Jan. 7.

The library will distribute kits starting Friday morning, one per person, on a first-come basis in front of the plaza by the main entrance.

The test kits are made available through a second batch released by Albany County. The County distributed the kits to each town. In Bethlehem, some tests where shared with senior living facilities, emergency personnel and essential services departments before going out to the community.