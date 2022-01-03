We’ll be discussing these books in January.

-Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs’’ by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., Jan. 10, community room; – Kids’ Book Discussion – “Cam Jansen: The Snowy Day Mystery” by David Adler, 6:30p.m. Jan. 21; and – Family Book Discussion/Middle School Book Club – “How to Find What you’re Not Looking For” by Veera Hiranandani, 2 p.m., Jan. 30, community room; Talk & Taste Cookbook Discussion – “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat, 6:30 p.m, Jan. 27, virtual.

Please register online each month for any of these book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Winter Bingo

From January 1 through January 31, you can play library BINGO to win some fabulous prizes. Receive a bookmark, pin or magnet for the first 2 rows completed. Complete the entire card to pick a prize from the prize box. You can pick up a BINGO card at the library, or print one from our website.

Holiday Hours

The library will close at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 31 in observance of the New Year holiday season. Regular hours will resume at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2.

Happy New Year!

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler