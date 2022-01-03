MENANDS — Village offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 3, until further notice due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19.

Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at 518-434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Water bills can be paid online (instructions are on the Village website) or by dropping payment in the box located in the vestibule at 280 Broadway. A receipt will be mailed to you.

Village services (police, fire, trash, recycling, etc) will continue as usual, however, non-emergency walk-ins are not allowed at the police station.

For court matters please call 518-434-3992 with any questions.