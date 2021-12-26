COLONIE — Marthanne Linacre won Best in Show during the Colonie Art League’s Holiday Show for her photo entitled “Frozen Soap Bubble.”

The show comprised 68 pieces, many for sale, in various media including oil, pastel, watercolor, pencil, photography, mixed media, and ink. A second gallery of 23 “small works” (12 inches by 12 inches or smaller) can be viewed on the CAL site, with pieces priced at $75 and under.

William Fillmore, assistant professor of art and extended media in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Russell Sage College judged the show.

“I was very impressed with the overall choice of subject matter and the quality of artistry employed by the artists,” said Fillmore.

To his choice for Best in Show, he said: “It’s a simple subject, executed so well — the small details capture the viewer’s attention.”

Carolyn Kowsky-O’Donnell’s oil on canvas “Reflections of Cape Cod” was the winner in the Emerging Artist category.

“I was immediately drawn in by the haunting scene, with no foreground,” Fillmore said.

Other winners include:

• Judge’s Circle: “I Know Why the Caged Rooster Crows,” by Pam Agan-Smith

• Paint on Canvas: “Invite to Seagull Beach,” by Susan Trottier

• Paint on Paper: “Shadowboxing Sally Lightfoot,” by Timothy Lederach

• Pastel: “Touhey Preserve,” by Jacqueline Smith

• Other: “Poetess,” by Lynda Spielman

The Colonie Art League is a not-for profit founded in 1974 by a group of area artists to further the advancement of visual arts. Among its guiding principles are the increase of public awareness of original art produced in the Capital District, the presentation of educational programs for artists, and continued fundraising for donations to provide high school graduates with art scholarships, prizes, and awards, among other important causes.

The Holiday Show virtual gallery exhibition will be open through Jan. 31, 2022. All works were created by CAL members, and many are for sale. To browse the show, visit the CAL website at colonieartleague.com.