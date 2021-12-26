GUILDERLAND — The Guilderland Police Department has named a local man as a person of interest connected to a suspicious death following a domestic incident at a Western Turnpike residence on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Police are asking help from the public to find 43-year-old Jason Seminary. Police named him as a person of interest in a statement released Sunday morning, Dec. 26.

Guilderland police responded to a domestic incident call on Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to the statement, a 41-year-old male victim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he later died after sustaining serious injuries.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone knows Seminary’s whereabouts or has any information about the incident they are asked to contact First Sgt. Tom Funk at 518-356-1501, ext. 1043.