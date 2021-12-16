DELMAR — The Spinney at Van Dyke, in collaboration with the Town of Bethlehem and Hartgen Archeological Associates, Inc., invites the public to learn more about the archaeology and history of the Bradt-Oliver House at 246 Van Dyke Road on Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bradt-Oliver house is a historic site located along the southern edge of The Spinney at Van Dyke, an active adult community which is professionally managed by The Spinney Group.

Although it is unknown when the land was settled, it is believed that the original stone part of the house was built sometime before 1767. The original stone house, which has since been updated with a twentieth-century addition, was the subject of a 2006 study performed by Landmark Archeological. In 2007, the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) determined that the site would be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.