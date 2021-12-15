ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. This a major action to address the winter surge comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide to be in alignment with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission. The State Health Commissioner issued a determination solidifying the requirement.

This determination is based on the State’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective Dec. 13 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.

“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 80 percent of adult New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary.”

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” Governor Hochul added.

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy shared Sunday, Dec. 12 that 76.3 percent of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 69.0 percent have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 85.4 percent. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 36,321 to date, with 140 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 188.2. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,00 is 55.7 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is 70.

There are now 555 active cases in Albany County, down from 633 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,242 from 1,282. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 35,766 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 199 additional recoveries.

McCoy reported there were six new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are 48 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Nine of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 457 since the outbreak began.

“I send my condolences to the latest Albany County family who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said McCoy. “I continue to urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a shot and for those who are eligible for a booster, please get one. These are the best weapons to protect ourselves and our community.”

Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase—gaining 2 percent from Thanksgiving weekend to now—the uptick is not fast enough to completely curb the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage.

The State Department of Health has produced nation-leading studies, published in the CDC’s MMWR and the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrate the COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness – particularly in preventing severe disease. The Department continues to urge eligible New Yorkers of all ages to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

“Community spread requires a community-minded solution, as the Omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta variant continues to circulate,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “We have the tools we need to protect against the virus – and now we must ensure we use them. There are tools each individual can use, and there are actions we can take as government. Getting vaccinated protects you, and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other. Both vaccination and mask-wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge.”

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. Local health departments are being asked to enforce these requirements.