ALBANY — For the second day in a row, there were more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

From Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Wednesday, Dec. 1, there were 211 and from Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 2, there were 200; bringing the total to 34,609 cases to date, said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

There were also three deaths from Wednesday to Thursday — a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s — bringing the death toll among Albany County residents to 449 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020.

As of Wednesday, there were 627 active cases in the county, up from 588 on Tuesday.

McCoy said there were five new hospitalizations from Wednesday to Thursday — a net decrease of eight — bringing the total to 53. Six of those are now in ICUs, down from eight on Wednesday.

“Today marks the second consecutive day that new daily COVID infections have topped 200 in Albany County,” he said in his daily press release. “Every death is a tragedy that leaves loved ones devastated, and we need to do more to protect our community.”

He reiterated the plea for everyone to get vaccinated and/or get the booster. As of Monday, 75.5 percent of county residents received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 67.7 percent are fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for those 18 and older is 84.8 percent.

Statewide, 78.1 percent of the people received at least one shot of the vaccination and 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated.